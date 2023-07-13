Peru Extends Emergency State for 30 Days to Contain Protests

Citizens demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the closure of Congress, and the call for new general elections.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Alberto Otarola announced that the government has decided to extend the state of emergency declaration in southern Peru for 30 days.

This decision is a response to the announcement of protests demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the closure of Congress, and the call for new general elections.

Otarola stated that the extension of the state of emergency aims to ensure the free movement, especially during the celebrations of the Peruvian Independence Day on July 28.

The state of emergency will be in effect in the Southern Road Corridor, which includes the regions of Apurímac, Cusco, and Arequipa, as well as in the South Interoceanic Highway, which spans the coast, highlands, and jungle of the country until reaching Brazil.

“Quechuas and Aymaras fighting united always” ��



Beautiful video portraying the sentiments in #Puno, a region in southern #Peru where the injustices of recent times has prompted resistance and unity. A new cycle of protests is being organized for July 19th in Lima. pic.twitter.com/IKgP8oNM54 — erick l. echegaray (@erickechegar) July 6, 2023

"The National Police are prepared for any adverse events that may occur," Interior Minister Vicente Romero said, adding that authorities have established checkpoints for entry to Lima in the areas of Pucusana, Ancon, and the Central Highway.

Next week, workers, farmers, and producers will march towards Lima from different regions of the country to reject the administration of Boluarte, who assumed the presidency on December 7, 2022.

This came after the Peruvian Congress removed President Pedro Castillo from office, accusing him of attempting a coup d'état. As a result, Peru became the scene of massive protests that lasted nearly three months.

In an attempt to contain the situation, the Boularte administration deployed the army and police to the streets, resulting in 77 deaths and dozens of injuries during the roadblocks.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (CIDH) condemned the violence employed by the Peruvian security forces and stated that it found cases of "extrajudicial executions".