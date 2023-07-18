More Than 80% Of Peruvians Disapprove of President Boluarte

A new survey in Peru revealed that more than 80 percent of Peruvians disapprove of the administration of President-designate Dina Boluarte, a little more than six months into her term.

According to the CPI survey published by the Peruvian media RPP, the rejection of Dina Boluarte's government stood at 80.5 percent, while 14.4 percent approve of it.

According to the study, in the capital Lima the disapproval of Dina Boluarte is 68.7 percent, while in the interior of the South American country it is around 87.4 percent.

#Perú Aprobación de Dina Boluarte en la sierra centro y sur 5,6% y en la costa y sierra norte 6,2% #TomaDeLima @teleSURtv

(Vía: CPI) pic.twitter.com/OyUdreKCib — JAIME HERRERA (@JaimeHerreraCaj) July 17, 2023

The opinion poll also indicated that the Congress is the most repudiated institution, with 90.8 percent of those consulted.

The survey specified that 46.4 percent of those consulted consider that the main problem faced by Dina Boluarte's government is the fight against citizen insecurity and crime, followed by the fight against corruption with 18.3 percent.

De los 10 problemas que afronta el gobierno de Dina Boluarte, según los encuestados por @cpiperu, la mayoría está relacionado con la inseguridad ciudadana y la violencia (delincuencia, sicariato, extorsión, secuestros, feminicidios y "violencia social" o conflictos sociales). pic.twitter.com/z4j99NDbqT — La criminalidad-Perú (@lacriminalidad) July 17, 2023

Regarding how effective the Government has been in the fight against the dengue epidemic, 47.4 percent considered it to be not very effective; 36.3, not at all effective and 9.7 rated it as effective.

The CPI survey was conducted from July 11 to 15 among 1,200 people in both urban and rural areas of Peru.