Project to Foster Technological Solutions with TV BRICS Support

The initiative was discussed at the forum of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) "Strong Ideas for New Times."

TV BRICS is ready to offer its wide network of media resources to create a platform for international cooperation, which is being developed by specialists of the National Technology Initiative (NTI).

According to Andrey Shket, Director of the Foundation "Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology Endowment," NTI is ready to create a network of centres for the development of advanced competences based on Russian technologies in other countries.

"Such centres could become a kind of point of attraction for talented young people and ambitious technology teams. There they could get acquainted with the achievements of Russian companies, with our business culture, with our technological solutions," the representative of the foundation noted.

His remarks came during a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) forum "Strong Ideas for New Times," the official website of the President of the Russian Federation reported.

During the fourth annual ‘Strong Ideas for New Times’ forum in Moscow, Vladimir Putin agreed with a proposal that people who share Russia’s traditional values should be able to move to the country as easily as possible.



We discuss this with RT Contributor Tara Reade. pic.twitter.com/cByAj13ina — RT (@RT_com) February 22, 2024

Andrey Shket added that when creating the platform, the specialists strive to use the experience of their colleagues. "We would like to use the experience of other colleagues: this is the Agency for the Development of Professions and Skills for Effective Training, this is the Agency for Strategic Initiatives – which in just a few years have deployed a huge network of "boiling points," there are already 180 of them," he said.

In this regard, Shket said that in addition to these partners and their competences, "we are also supported by business representatives: Rossotrudnichestvo (The Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation), and TV BRICS is ready to offer us its vast network of media resources for use."

The director also asked the President to support the project, noting that in this case it will be possible to scale the initiative to a large number of countries within the EAEU and BRICS Plus.

The ASI Forum "Strong Ideas for New Times" is held annually and is aimed at supporting and implementing socially significant initiatives and projects of citizens and selecting ideas to formulate the country's development strategy.