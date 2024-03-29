Presidents of Mexico and Colombia Respond to Insults From Milei

On Thursday, the Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) and the Colombian President Gustavo Petro responded to the insults hurled at them by the Argentine President Javier Milei.

Previously, during an interview with CNN, Milei referred to Lopez Obrador as "ignorant" and Petro as a "terrorist killer." The Mexican president replied ironically:

"Milei claims that I am ignorant because I called him a 'conservative fascist'... He is correct: I still do not understand how Argentinians, being so intelligent, voted for someone who is vague and disdains the people," AMLO said.

The Mexican president recalled that Milei even dared to accuse Pope Francis of being "communist" and "the representative of Evil on earth," despite him being "the most Christian and defender of the poor that I have ever known."

Meanwhile, the Colombian President said that "Milei seeks to destroy, or at least postpone, the project of Latin American integration."

"Currently, the Argentine people suffer and poverty increases. Milei's promise to repeat the neoliberal system of 30 years ago may be a foreseen failure," he added.

"His proposals are not accurate for a world that has seen how neoliberalism worsened the climate crisis to the point of bringing us to the brink of extinction as a species. The Argentine people are the ones who must discuss these matters and decide," Petro stated, adding that "despite the insults, we must preserve the Latin American project of unity in diversity."