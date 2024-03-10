Javier Milei Repeals Decree Increasing Presidential Salary

The Argentine head of state intended to increase his salary and that of his executive cabinet by up to 48%.

The government of the Argentinian President Javier Milei repealed a strongly criticised decree that seeks to incresing his and Senators salary, official sources reported late this Saturday.

"The increases to the hierarchical staff of the National Public Administration, including president, vice president, ministers and secretaries, are annulled," said the communiqué published by the Office of the President in his account of the social network X, by decision of Milei.

Milei was embroiled in a strong controversy after a rise in salaries for members of the Executive was known in the midst of the socioeconomic crisis the country is going through, that he himself has promised to "end the political castes" and implemented an adjustment policy for public coffers.

In turn, Javier Milei decided to blame a regulation signed in 2010 by the then President Cristina Fernández (2007-2015), which "linked the increases of workers in the national civil service to the salaries of civil servants".

According to Decree 206/2024, dated February 29, signed by the President and his Chief of Staff, Nicolás Posse, all senior executive posts were to receive a salary increase for several items that, in total, would reach 48%.

The decree was issued by a Peronist deputy in the context of the recent discussion in the Parliament for an increase in the diets of legislators, which was slowed down by Milei with his 'anticasta' speech, and then the president used social networks to blame Fernández for a decree that "forced" him to grant "an automatic increase to the political plant of this government".

Fernández and former president Alberto Fernández (2019-2023) responded to the leader of La Libertad Avanza (ultra-right), who could show him both documents -that of the former vice president and the recently signed by Milei- and hint if he does not sign the documentation that appears with your name.