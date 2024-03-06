Government of Argentina Announces Intransigence Respect to Layoffs

"Absolutely no privatization of state enterprises is ruled out, absolutely none, which does not prevent some privatizations and others".

Argentina’s presidential spokesman, Manuel Adorni, declared on Wednesday that La Casa Rosada has not given up on the massive privatization plans included in President Javier Milei’s Motosierra Plan.

Adorni assured that the measures will be taken over time and that it will be a slow process, but with results, "Absolutely no privatization of state enterprises is ruled out, absolutely none, which does not prevent some privatizations and others, nothing more than that".

In the words of the spokesman of La Casa Rosada, following the plan of Motosierra, a wave of layoffs will be made and many state enterprises will close, an example of this was the news agency Telam with 700 employees

As for the layoffs, Manuel Adorni defended them saying that labor causes a company to lose its value when selling, therefore, privatization will go hand in hand with unemployment.

With the name of "sanitize" the spokesman referred to the mass layoffs in his statement, "you will probably see it in another group of companies that, regardless of whether they are privatized or not, or that they intend to do so in the short term, in the medium term, or not. They will all try to clean up".

In addition, he also pointed out that this announcement should not be news for Argentines, since the dismissals and privatizations were something defended by Milei during his entire electoral campaign.