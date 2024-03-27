Colombia Orders Expulsion of Argentine Diplomats From the Country

During an interview with CNN, the president Javier Milei called Gustavo Petro a "terrorist killer".

The Foreign Ministry of Colombia ordered on Wednesday, on behalf of the Government of the South American country, the expulsion of Argentine diplomats working in the Embassy of that country on Colombian soil.

The decision was made after statements against President Gustavo Petro, made to a foreign media outlet by the president of Argentina, Javier Milei.

Through a statement, the Foreign Ministry affirmed that "it is not the first time that Milei offends the Colombian President, affecting the historic relations of brotherhood between Colombia and Argentina".

"The expressions of the Argentine president have damaged the confidence of our nation, in addition to offending the dignity of President Petro, who was democratically elected," the text stressed.

La Cancillería, en nombre del Gobierno de Colombia, repudia declaraciones hechas por el sr. Javier Milei, Pdte. de Argentina, en entrevista al canal CNN en las que se expresa de forma denigrante en contra del Primer Mandatario de los colombianos, el respetado señor @petrogustavo. — Cancillería Colombia (@CancilleriaCol) March 28, 2024 The text reads, The Foreign Ministry, on behalf of the Government of Colombia, repudiates statements made by Mr. Javier Milei, Pdte. of Argentina, in an interview with the CNN channel in which he expressed himself in a degrading manner against the First President of the Colombians, the respected Mr. @petrogustavo .

During an interview with CNN, the president Javier Milei called Gustavo Petro a "terrorist killer".

In this sense, the Foreign Ministry repudiated the declarations of the Argentine Head of State, when he expressed himself in a "denigrating" manner against his Colombian counterpart.