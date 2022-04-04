President of Chile Arrives in Argentina on First Official Visit

The head of state was accompanied by Chilean officials, legislators, magistrates and businessmen, who were received by Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero at the Ministro Pistarini International Airport in Ezeiza, in the city of Buenos Aires.



The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, arrived this Sunday in Argentina, where he will meet with his Argentine counterpart Alberto Fernández, being his first official trip.

"We are unquestionably twinned peoples; united we will face the challenges of the present and the future, for a great and fairer Latin America", stressed the Argentine Foreign Ministry.

President Boric's agenda will begin on April 4, when he will lay a wreath at the monument to the Liberator General José de San Martín, located in front of the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship.

Es un honor recibir en la Argentina al presidente de Chile, @gabrielboric, en su primera visita de Estado.



Somos pueblos hermanados indiscutiblemente. Unidos vamos a hacer frente a los desafíos del presente y del futuro. Por una América Latina grande y más justa. pic.twitter.com/tkMnwWmvjC — Santiago Cafiero (@SantiagoCafiero) April 3, 2022

It is an honor to receive in Argentina the president of Chile, @gabrielboric on his first state visit. We are indisputably twinned peoples. Together we will face the challenges of the present and the future. For a greater and fairer Latin America.

Afterwards, the Chilean delegation will go to the Casa Rosada to meet with President Fernandez; a meeting will be held between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense of Argentina and Chile, Santiago Cafiero, Jorge Taiana, Antonia Urrejola Noguera and Maya Fernandez Allende, respectively.

"I am convinced that we have to strengthen relations with our brother country, and strengthen them both in commercial, political and cultural terms; that is why I am going now with a large and diverse delegation", said the Chilean president.