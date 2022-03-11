Chile: Boric Says His Country Won’t Subordinate to Any Power

The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, called for more unity among Latin American countries and peoples and said that his administration would not subordinate itself to any power.

"We will practice political autonomy at the international level without ever subordinating ourselves to any power, and always safeguarding coordination and cooperation among peoples," he assured in his first presidential speech, from the balcony of La Moneda Palace (seat of government).

The President was especially emphatic in asking for more unity among the region's countries, saying that his government will be "profoundly Latin American" and that the only way to move forward is for all nations to work together.

At the same time, he pointed out that his administration will condemn any government in any country where human rights are violated, regardless of its political color.

Boric took office this Friday after four years of Sebastián Piñera's term and became the youngest President in Chile's history.

He also said that he will not allow human rights violations to be recorded again in the country, such as those that occurred during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990) and during the police repression of the social outbreak in the government of the now former president Sebastián Piñera.

"There will never again be human rights violations in Chile", said the president from the balcony of the seat of government, La Moneda Palace.

Boric recalled the era of the dictatorship and the coup d'état of September 11, 1973, when the Air Force bombed the presidential building.

"These walls have been witnesses to the horror of a past of violence and oppression that we have not forgotten nor will we forget, where we speak today, yesterday rockets entered and that can never be repeated in our history," he said.

The President addressed especially the relatives of the disappeared detainees and assured them that during his term of office the search for their bodies will not cease.

