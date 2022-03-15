Chile Wants Good Diplomatic Relationship With Brazil

The new Chilean President disclosed that he wants a good diplomatic relationship with Brazil.

On Monday, Chile's new President Gabriel Boric indicated that he wants to hold good relations with Brazil at his first press conference in Palácio de la Moneda.

He noted at his address that there are significant differences between his government and that of the Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro."It is evident that we think differently from President Bolsonaro on climate awareness and human rights," Boric said."But the Brazilian people chose him, and we respect that," he added.

The new President claimed to have an affinity with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who has been invited to his inauguration ceremony. According to Boric, Lula da Silva declined the invitation not to cause diplomatic discomfort with the current Brazilian administration.

Dilma Rousseff, former Brazilian President, attended the event. Boric also had conversations with PT politicians, stressing the need to "learn from the mistakes made," and he expressed support in this year's presidential election: "We are rooting for Lula."

Leftist ex-student activist Gabriel Boric was sworn in Friday as Chile's youngest-ever president and hailed the country's Marxist former leader Salvador Allende in his inaugural address to the nation.https://t.co/1LzcrSNnEL#MonitorUpdates — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) March 12, 2022

The new Chilean leader remarked that he would not participate in PROSUL (Foro para o Progresso da América do Sul), an alliance of right-wing governments in South America launched in 2019.

Boric continued to say that he would offer support to create blocs only between presidents who have the same ideological profile. Sebastián Piñera, his predecessor, formed an alliance made up of Brazil, Paraguay, and Colombia.