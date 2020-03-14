President Trump Took the Test for the COVID-19 on Friday Night

After saying he did not need any test, the U.S. President decided to find out about his health condition.

The United States President Donald Trump Saturday revealed that he was tested on Friday night to determine if he has the Covid-19 and explained that he is waiting for the results.

"I took the test last night," Trump said at a press conference, explaining that the test was sent to "a laboratory" and the results will be available in a few days.

A few hours earlier, however, White House physician Sean Conley said Trump did not need to take the Covid-19 test despite the fact that Brazil's ambassador Nestor Forster had dinner with the U.S. president last weekend.

Trump also confirmed that his administration will restrict travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland and announced that internal flights could be limited as well.

A second person who dined with President Donald #Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort last weekend during a visit by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19, according #Trump’s physician ...

#Donald_Trump #Jr #Maralago #MaraLagohttps://t.co/999SFbrJj9 pic.twitter.com/g10kQG3a3U — ��������������⓵ⒷⓊⓋ�������������� (@_1BUV) March 14, 2020

The announcement about Trump taking the coronavirus test was made at a press conference at the White House in which members of the COVID-19 coronavirus task force were present.

None of the participants used protective masks, as can be seen in the photos of this event.​​​​​ As of March 14, there are 2175 COVID-19 confirmed cases in the US with 50 deaths.