News > U.S.

President Trump Took the Test for the COVID-19 on Friday Night
  • Donald Trump and members of the COVID-19 task force in Washington, DC, USA, 14 March 14, 2020.

    Donald Trump and members of the COVID-19 task force in Washington, DC, USA, 14 March 14, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 14 March 2020
After saying he did not need any test, the U.S. President decided to find out about his health condition.

The United States President Donald Trump Saturday revealed that he was tested on Friday night to determine if he has the Covid-19 and explained that he is waiting for the results.

"I took the test last night," Trump said at a press conference, explaining that the test was sent to "a laboratory" and the results will be available in a few days.

A few hours earlier, however, White House physician Sean Conley said Trump did not need to take the Covid-19 test despite the fact that Brazil's ambassador Nestor Forster had dinner with the U.S. president last weekend.

Trump also confirmed that his administration will restrict travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland and announced that internal flights could be limited as well.

The announcement about Trump taking the coronavirus test was made at a press conference at the White House in which members of the COVID-19 coronavirus task force were present.

None of the participants used protective masks, as can be seen in the photos of this event.​​​​​ As of March 14, there are 2175 COVID-19 confirmed cases in the US with 50 deaths.

EFE - Republica
by teleSUR/ JF
