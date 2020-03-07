Venezuela to Be in the Center of the Trump-Bolsonaro Meeting

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro Saturday traveled to Florida for dinner at Mar-a-Lago with President Donald Trump and discuss issues related to Venezuela and the signing of a defense agreement in the Southern Command.

"I'll have another meeting with my friend DonaldTrump. We'll discuss actions to deepen the U.S.-Brazil cooperation in trade, economic, and defense areas. We'll also discuss new steps to strengthen our alliance in the quest for a safer and freer world," Bolsonaro tweeted.

“After decades in which Brazilian governments had some distrust towards the U.S. government, such distrust is over and we want to unite to be closer and closer. We must unite with all countries but especially with countries that are better than us,” the former Brazilian captain stated.

On Sunday, Bolsonaro and his Defense Minister will meet with Admiral Craig Faller, the head of U.S. Southern Command (Southcom), to discuss cooperation agreements, which would seek to reverse the non-militarist policy that the Workers' Party governments promoted in the South American country.

“Brazil cannot continue to be disarmed as it is now due to the scrapping of its material, which was emphatically carried out by a political project in previous years," he stressed.

"When the Army is not prepared or motivated, it is fertile ground for some adventurers, dictators, who seek to advance their purposes," Bolsonaro explained in an unspoken allusion to the Venezuelan government.​​​​​​​

On Friday night, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro denounced that Washington wants Bolsonaro to push Brazil into an armed conflict with the Bolivarian nation.

"From Venezuela we denounce it and we ask all Brazilian democratic and humanitarian forces, the Brazilian people, and the Brazilian army to stop any adventure, any madness that Jair Bolsonaro, in coordination with Trump, is preparing against Venezuela," Maduro said.​​​​​​​