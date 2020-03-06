    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Brazil

Brazil's Diplomats Left Venezuela Prior Bolsonaro-Trump Meeting
  • Venezuela's opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido (R) and Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro (L) in Brasilia, Brazil, 2019.

    Venezuela's opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido (R) and Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro (L) in Brasilia, Brazil, 2019. | Photo: Twitter/@TdnNoticia

Published 6 March 2020
Videos

The removal of  Brazilian personnel could increase political tensions between these South American countries.

Brazil withdrew four diplomats and eleven officials from its embassy in Caracas on Friday, although it keeps its diplomatic headquarters and consulates open in Venezuela.​​​​​

RELATED: 

Brazil: Death Toll Rises to 27 After Heavy Rains and Landslides

These events occur on the eve of the announced visit of President Jair Bolsonaro to the U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Southern Command (SouthCom) headquarters.

Even when it is not included in the Brazilian official agenda, their political approach towards Venezuela is expected to be one major topic at the meeting.

The Brazilian Government expects a similar action as a response from Caracas. However, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry confirmed its representative’s presence in Brazil. 

The functionaries' withdrawal has as a precedent the retirement of the Venezuelan ambassador in Brazil, Alberto Castelar as a response to the 2016 coup d'etat against Dilma Roussef.

Later, in 2019, bilateral relations deteriorated further when Jair Bolsonaro recognized opposition deputy Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president. ​​​​​​​

The removal of  Brazilian personnel, which could affect more than 10,000 Brazilians living in Venezuela​​, ​might increase political tensions between these South American countries.​​​​​​​

Tags

Venezuela U.S. Brazil Diplomatic withdrawal

Brasil de Fato - Hispan Tv - EFE
by teleSUR/ gq-JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.