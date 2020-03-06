Brazil's Diplomats Left Venezuela Prior Bolsonaro-Trump Meeting

The removal of Brazilian personnel could increase political tensions between these South American countries.

Brazil withdrew four diplomats and eleven officials from its embassy in Caracas on Friday, although it keeps its diplomatic headquarters and consulates open in Venezuela.​​​​​

These events occur on the eve of the announced visit of President Jair Bolsonaro to the U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Southern Command (SouthCom) headquarters.

Even when it is not included in the Brazilian official agenda, their political approach towards Venezuela is expected to be one major topic at the meeting.

The Brazilian Government expects a similar action as a response from Caracas. However, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry confirmed its representative’s presence in Brazil.

O presidente Jair Bolsonaro participará de uma visita histórica à sede do @Southcom no dia 8 de março. Leia mais aqui: https://t.co/lffAtebd9r pic.twitter.com/P6fnPuQiBn — Embaixada EUA Brasil (@EmbaixadaEUA) March 6, 2020

The functionaries' withdrawal has as a precedent the retirement of the Venezuelan ambassador in Brazil, Alberto Castelar as a response to the 2016 coup d'etat against Dilma Roussef.

Later, in 2019, bilateral relations deteriorated further when Jair Bolsonaro recognized opposition deputy Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president. ​​​​​​​

The removal of Brazilian personnel, which could affect more than 10,000 Brazilians living in Venezuela​​, ​might increase political tensions between these South American countries.​​​​​​​