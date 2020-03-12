Bolsonaro's Aide Is COVID-19 Positive After Meeting Trump

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro is under strict medical surveillance after the Presidential Press Secretary Fabio Wajngarten tested positive for Covid-19. The infected Brazilian official was part of the official team that accompanied the South American politician to his meeting with the U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida.

The Brazilian presidential medical service took preventive measures to preserve the health of Bolsonaro and "the entire presidential entourage that accompanied him on his recent trip to the U.S.," the Planalto Palace reported.

From Saturday 7th to Tuesday 10th, Bolsonaro was accompanied by Wajngarten and several ministers who traveled with him on the official plane and even participated in a dinner offered by President Trump.

According to news agency EFE, the U.S. Embassy in Brazil has already requested information on Wajngarten's health status to know when it is estimated that he could have contracted the virus.

White House : “Both the President and Vice President had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and do not require being tested at this time” pic.twitter.com/F64bUczivR — Raquel Krähenbühl (@Rkrahenbuhl) March 12, 2020

On Thursday, it was also known that the Brazilian president had already undergone the Covid-19 test and his results are expected to be available on Friday.

During his visit to Miami, the South American country's delegation was present at a meeting with members of the Brazilian community residing in the United States.

On that occasion, Bolsonaro minimized the risks of the Covid-19 disease and stated that such a pandemic was a "fiction" and a "fantasy" promoted by the press.

Until yesterday, he insisted on that same argumentative line. "I am not a doctor, I am not an epidemiologist. What I have seen so far is that other flu kills more than this one,” Bolsonaro said, as Folha do Sao Paulo reported.