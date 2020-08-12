President Moreno Declares State of Exception in Ecuador's Prisons

Ecuadorean prisons have become the object of public attention because of a murder that could involve members of the political class.

Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno Tuesday declared a state of exception in an overcrowded national penitentiary system that has been the scene of violent events in recent weeks.

"I ordered the State of Exception in prisons so that the Armed Forces take part in the control of the mafias that are creating chaos," Moreno tweeted.

Besides being plagued by criminal gangs vying for territories, Ecuadorean prisons have become the object of public attention because of a murder that could involve members of the political class.

Last Sunday, in a prison at Guayaquil city, an Israeli citizen was killed by other inmates. He was accused in a case of illegal sale of medical supplies in which Jacobo Bucaram, the son of former President Abdala Bucaram, was mentioned.

Situation in Ecuador's prisons is regrettable. It is urgent that the National Assembly form a parliamentary commission, with the support of international human rights organizations, visit and inspect prisons, starting with Latacunga. There are people who are in danger

The National Service for Comprehensive Attention to Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI) reported that his death was because of blows to the head with a blunt object. The authorities also reported that another Israeli inmate related to the case was wounded with several blows to his body and transferred to a medical center.

On August 3, nine inmates died, six police officers were injured, and 20 inmates were injured after a gang brawl in a Guayaquil jail. Police Commander Patricio Carrillo indicated then that the brawl could be part of a "gang war."

In 2019, similar events forced the Moreno administration to declare another state of exception in the prison system.