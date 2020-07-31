Ecuador: Prohibition And Curfew In 18 Provinces Amid Covid-19

New restrictions have been implemented in 18 of 24 Ecuadorian provinces to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The National Emergency Operations Committee (EOC) established as of Friday, July 31, a new curfew in Quito, the capital, and the cantons of 18 of 24 provinces of Ecuador to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

As reported by El Comercio newspaper, the restriction on the movement of people was extended by the EOC in the face of the spread of Covid-19, which on Friday exceeded 85 000 cases in the country.

According to the regulations approved by the EOC, a curfew will be in force from Friday to Sunday, from 19:00 to 05:00 hours (local time), while it will start at 21:00 hours from Monday through Thursday. However, home delivery services will be available until 22:00 hours.

#Ecuador Update to information on local measures to combat the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), including change to curfew restrictions from 31 July and private car measures, according to area colour code and province. For more info: https://t.co/TCuYWZrRF9 pic.twitter.com/e8Ly2EnDJR — FCO travel advice (@FCOtravel) July 31, 2020

The measures will be in effect during the next 15 days in Azuay, Bolivar, Carchi, Cañar, Chimborazo, Cotopaxi, Esmeraldas, Imbabura, Loja, Morona Santiago, Napo, Orellana, Pastaza, Pichincha, Santo Domingo de los Tsachilas, Sucumbíos, Tungurahua and Zamora Chinchipe.

The EOC’s resolution also forbids during these weekends the sale of alcoholic beverages in Quito and the other 18 Ecuadorian provinces, except in four-star restaurants authorized by the Ministry of the Interior and tourist establishments approved by the Ministry of Tourism, only to accompany food.

Also, EOC set the guidelines for vehicle circulation according to the license plates, which will be allowed during the five Sundays of August.

In all locations, the use of masks in public spaces and social distancing is mandatory, to avoid contagion and contain the spread of Covid-19.