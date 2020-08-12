Ecuador: Former President Bucaram Is Arrested for Organized Crime

The arrest of Bucaram is related to the investigation of the murder of Israeli citizen Shy Dahan on August 8.

Ecuador's Attorney General's Office and the Police Wednesday carried out raids and arrested former President Abdala Bucaram in Guayaquil and two Metropolitan Transit Agency (AMT) officers in Quito.

The Prosecutor's Office announced that they are accused of organized crime and that this case would also involve Jacobo Bucaram Pulley, the former president's son, and three AMT officials, against whom an investigation was launched in May 2020 for the alleged relationship with the Israelis who were detained in Santa Elena.

As part of their testimony in a judicial process, Dahan and another foreigner said that they had sold medical supplies to Jacobo Bucaram.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Why have cable when Ecuadorian politics exists? Our former president Abdalá Bucaram, removed by congress on grounds of mental incapacity, exiled twice, was again detained this month, now in relation to the murder of a witness against him https://t.co/liWXKZ3BLU — Eduardo Pagés (@Eduard7central) August 12, 2020

The State Attorney General's Office said that the former President (August 1996 - February 1997) is being investigated for his alleged participation in this organized crime.

"Early morning, the Ecuadorean Police arrested Abdala Bucaram Ortiz and two traffic officers from the municipality of Quito. They will be immediately be brought to justice," Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo tweeted.

Uniforms, documentation, electronic devices, and cell phones were found during the raid.