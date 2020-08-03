Ecuador: Electoral Justice Overturns Correa's Party Ban

A judge of the Contentious Electoral Tribunal reversed the decision of the National Electoral Council to disqualify the force led by the former Ecuadorean President.

The judge of the Electoral Contentious Tribunal (ECT) of Ecuador, Fernando Muñoz, left without effect the precautionary measures of suspension that weighed against the movement Force Social Commitment (FSC-Fuerza Compromiso Social) led by former president Rafael Correa.

The resolution comes out after two weeks of harsh public condemnation and only one week before the start of the primary elections. It also benefits three other political organizations: We Can (Podemos), Freedom is People (Libertad es Pueblo), and Social Justice (Justicia Social), disqualified by the National Electoral Council (NEC) on July 19.

The electoral body claimed that the parties were registered irregularly, saying they didn't collect 1.5 percent of the signatures on the electoral roll. And for that reason, asked for them removed from the electoral roll.

Judge Fernando Muñoz overturned the NEC's decision to suspend the political movements considering that it was "not express, clear, complete, legitimate and logical." It was based on a report whose reasoning '' does not have outstanding support nor the logical connection with the facts."

Ecuador y Bolivia: la original fórmula “democrática” que pretende proscribir a candidatos o partidos opositores https://t.co/wFb3c22Ta0 — Rafael Correa (@MashiRafael) August 3, 2020

"Ecuador and Bolivia: the original "democratic" formula that aims to proscribe opposition candidates or parties."

About the NEC's resolution, Muñoz concluded that it "violates the rights of the political organization of thousands of citizens who presented their support for the formation of a political organization."

Nevertheless, the ruling should be taken with caution since the National Electoral Council has 72 hours to appeal it.

In his first three years in office, Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno has carried out political and judicial persecution of the leaders of the FSC movement led by Rafael Correa. This persecution seems to be intensifying as the general elections, scheduled for February 2021, are approaching.

To the date, no formal nominations have yet been made for the 2021-2025 Ecuadorian presidency.

However, Moreno's government has been very weak in the run-up to the next elections, since the massive protests in October 2019 and especially after the mismanagement of the new coronavirus pandemic, which led to the health collapse of Ecuador's two main cities.

On the other hand, despite the legal obstacles, Correa's movement is still the main rival.