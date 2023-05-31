Over 16,000 Venezuelans Participate in the 2023 Rainfall Plan

The rains are associated with the passage and departure of the first tropical wave. Authorities expect weather conditions to improve soon.

On Wednesday, Venezuelan Risk Management and Civil Protection Vice Minister Carlos Perez announced the deployment of over 16,000 troops to ensure security throughout the country.

Currently, the General Staffs of the subnational governments are activated as part of the 2023 Rainfall Plan, he explained.

The Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) is articulated with the National Risk Management System, which includes firefighters, members of civil protection, and volunteers.

Over the last 24 hours, the greatest rain-related affectations have taken place in the states of Trujillo, Merida, Zulia, Portuguesa, Barinas, and Carabobo.

#31May #Barinas #Lluvias @huaradiaz: Río La Yuca socava bases del puente sobre la carretera que une a la ciudad de Barinas con la población de Barrancas, estado Barinas, Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/VlOhJv7ELo — Reporte Ya (@ReporteYa) May 31, 2023

The tweet reads, "Río La Yuca undermines the foundations of the bridge on the highway that connects the city of Barinas with the town of Barrancas, in the state of Barinas, Venezuela."

"A lot of rainfall was recorded. Among the affected municipalities are Guanarito, San Genaro and Guanare. However the most affected state was Carabobo," Perez said.

Eight families in Barinas are in temporary refuge while the affectation of a dam in the Sucre de Zulia municipality was reported. Likewise, in the central region several preventive measures were carried out.

