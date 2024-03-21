President Maduro is the Candidate of the Great Patriotic Pole

"Let's consolidate a great union of progressive, anti-imperialist, popular, patriotic, nationalist, and democratic forces to confront the fascist threat," he said.

On Wednesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accepted to be the presidential candidate of the eleven left-wing political parties that make up the Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole.

During a meeting with political leaders at the Teresa Carreño Theater in Caracas, he highlighted the great unity among Venezuelan progressive forces.

"Let's consolidate a great union of progressive, anti-imperialist, popular, patriotic, nationalist, and democratic forces to confront the fascist threat they intend to expand from Argentina," Maduro said.

"Do you want them to impose far-right formulas like those of Javier Milei or Jair Bolsonaro in Venezuela? Do you want the Venezuelan political power to be captured by the Colombian oligarchy and puppets like Álvaro Uribe and Ivan Duque?" he asked.

MADURO: "Neither sanctions nor violence will stop us... whatever the US empire says, in Venezuela, we Venezuelans are in charge." pic.twitter.com/qUoK27UBCw — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) February 1, 2024

"In Venezuela, the oligarchy and the extreme right will not return. The Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole walks with all the force stemming from the left, progressive, revolutionary, and Chavista sectors, which are more united than ever," Maduro stressed.

Organizations such as the Venezuelan Communist Party (PCV), the People's Electoral Movement (MEP), Homeland for All (PPT), We Can (Podemos), Tupamaro, Venezuelan Popular Unity (UPV), We Are Venezuela, Alliance for Change, Green Party, and Authentic Renewal Organization (ORA) were present at the Caracas meeting.

During this event, Maduro presented the Plan for the Seven Transformations for the Homeland (7T), a document elaborated through grassroots organizations.

"I brought the first document that emerged from our people's consultation, debate, and action," the Bolivarian leader said, adding that the 7T Plan will allow Venezuela to achieve development.

"Despite sanctions and blockades, we have shown that we have grown and will continue to grow even more so as to build Venezuela's union, sovereignty, and prosperity."