Venezuela Rejects the Fact-Finding Mission's Accusations

They continue trying to promote the 'regime change' policy instructed from the United States.

On Wednesday, Venezuela defined the accusations made by the "International Fact-Finding Mission" as part of actions that Washington fosters to destabilize the political order in this South American country.

In this regard, the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil issued the following statement:

"Venezuela vehemently rejects the unfounded accusations and lies issued by the false and shameful International Fact-Finding Mission in its recent presentation to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva. Once again, they violate all the principles of the United Nations Charter in order to continue trying to promote the failed 'regime change' policy instructed from the United States.

This ridiculous and perverse mission was promoted by the failed cartel of countries assembled in the so-called 'Lima Group', made up of far-right governments that were one by one ousted from power by their peoples and are now a bad memory in our region.

Most of these governments have pending human rights accounts, which have not been evaluated by the complicit and politicized system that, unfortunately, focuses now exclusively on attacking sovereign governments and peoples.

Nowadays, the world has witnessed one of the most shameful pages in human rights: a mission that issues biased judgments for purely political purposes, complicit with extremist sectors that have promoted inhuman sanctions against Venezuela, and have repeatedly displayed plans to assassinate its president and cause chaos and destruction to its people.

The United Nations Human Rights Council must immediately dismiss any rigged argument from such a mission, which has not set foot in our country and uses unprofessional methods to present a partisan pamphlet that must be categorically rejected.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela does not accept nor will it accept any measure stemming from the monstrosity presented to a Council that has done nothing to stop the genocide against the Palestinian people and the consequent violation of human rights, which has become the greatest defiance of the fundamental principles of human life, known since World War II. The System created to protect peoples has become the main ally and protector of their perpetrators.

In line with its international obligations, Venezuela reiterates its commitment to the promotion, respect, and protection of human rights as a supreme value.

Once again, we urge the Human Rights Council and its mechanisms to cooperate and advance on the basis of genuine dialogue and respecting the principles of universality, objectivity, impartiality, non-selectivity, as well as with full adherence to sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs."