Vice President Delcy Rodríguez Chairs Productive Economy Council

The Executive Vice-President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, leads the meeting of the National Council of Productive Economy, held in the State of Miranda, which opens the Chapter of Regions, where a tour will be given reviewing the economic agents of the sectors.

This first regional meeting has the participation of entrepreneurs and producers from Miranda, La Guaira and the Capital District.

The meeting was also attended by the ministers of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Juan Carlos Loyo; Productive Agriculture and Lands, Wilmar Castro Soteldo; Petroleum, Pedro Tellechea, among other authorities.

Delcy Rodríguez thanked the opportunity to have a direct interaction with producers and entrepreneurs.

The text reads, Vice President @delcyrodriguezv thanked all the participants who, through permanent and direct dialogue, are advancing a single national policy to overcome the economic aggression against the Venezuelan people.

"That is what the National Economic Council, the permanent dialogue, the direct dialogue is for us to move towards a single national policy, and to be one of the spaces in the economy, as the president of the five national consensuses has called", said the vice president.

Rodriguez, at the meeting, emphasized the aggressions in the economic sector with the aim of weakening the Venezuelan state, through sanctions and blockades.

"The economic aggression has an absolutely political and geopolitical background," Delcy added, referring to the motivations behind the unilateral measures against Venezuela.