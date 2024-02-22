President Maduro Rejects Media Campaign Against Migrants

Right-wing outlets are encouraging xenophobia against Venezuelans by falsely linking them to armed gangs operating in the United States.

On Wednesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro denounced that the United States and the Venezuelan right-wing have initiated a media campaign aimed at presenting Venezuelan migrants as criminals and linking them to criminal organizations.

He pointed out that a White House's portal, the Voice of America, creates content that is replicated by dozens of right-wing news agencies, and media outlets. In this way, Venezuelan opposition politicians echo the information against migrants promoted from Washington.

Maduro blamed the migration on U.S. coercive sanctions that keep Venezuela in an economic blockade. He demanded absolute respect from the U.S. government for Venezuelan citizens in that country and emphasized that migrants are noble and humble workers.

"We love Venezuelans, and our love makes us say to them: Come back, we are waiting for you here. This is your land! Enough xenophobia and persecution!," he stressed.

Maduro also warned that right-wing opponents will take advantage of the 2024 presidential election period to launch smear campaigns against the Bolivarian Revolution.

"Let no one stray us from our agenda, which is to recover our country and lead it towards economic prosperity and social welfare," he said, adding that a "great electoral victory is coming in 2024."

Hours earlier, Communications Minister Freddy Ñañez denounced the spread of publications on social networks aimed at fostering xenophobia against Venezuelan migrants and falsely linking them to armed gangs operating in the United States.