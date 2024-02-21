President Maduro Receives Serguei Lavrov in Caracas

"A fruitful and excellent meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov," the Bolivarian leader said.

On Tuesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro received Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Serguei Lavrov, who is visiting Caracas as part of a Latin American tour that that began in Cuba and will culminate in Brazil.

First Lady Cilia Flores and the Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov were also present at the 45-minute meeting.

"A fruitful and excellent meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, with whom we talked about the different areas of the bilateral relationship, reinforcing and strengthening the entire strategic map of comprehensive Russia-Venezuela cooperation," Maduro said in his account on the social network X.

Previously, Lavrov met with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and Foreign Minister Yvan Gil.

Lavrov: We Don't Accept Blackmail And Diktats From US And Its Satellites



The FM described the shared principles between Russia and Venezuela while at a press conference with his counterpart in Caracas. pic.twitter.com/dOWbbAzKZ3 — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) February 20, 2024

"At various multilateral platforms, Russia and Venezuela consistently support the establishment of a more equitable multi-polar world order. They are in favour of maintaining the United Nations's central role, upholding supremacy of international law, and safeguarding principles such as respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and equality among states," the Russian Presidency said in a statement.

"Moscow and Caracas share a unanimous stance on the unacceptability of interfering in internal affairs and using unilateral coercive measures as instruments of pressure."

"Our countries are actively cooperating in trade, the economy, science, technology, culture and humanitarian affairs; together, they are implementing a series of projects in energy, infrastructure, agriculture, medicine, and other areas," it added.