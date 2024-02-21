Venezuela: Mine Collapse in Bolivar Leaves at Least 30 Dead

According to the authorities, the landslide occurred in the Bulla Loca mine in the municipality of Angostura.

On Wednesday, an accident in a mine in Bolivar state, in Venezuela left at least 30 people dead while a hundred are reported missing.

The Secretary of Citizen Security of Bolivar state, Edgar Colina, confirmed in statements to the press that there are several fatalities and an undetermined number of injured, some of them still buried.

According to the authorities, the landslide occurred in the Bulla Loca mine in the municipality of Angostura causing at least 30 people to die and more than a hundred to be buried by the mine.

The Vice-Minister for Risk Management and Civil Protection, Carlos Pérez Ampueda, said via social network X that the sectorial vice-president AJ and the governor of the state, Ángel Marcano, instructed officials of the National System of Risk Management (SNGR), Citizen Security agencies and members of the Operational Zone of Integral Defense (ZODI) to carry out rescue, search and rescue actions.

#21Feb | Cumpliendo instrucciones del Vicepdte. Sectorial AJ. @ceballosichaso1 y en coordinación con el Gob. del Edo. Bolívar Ángel Marcano, funcionarios del SNGR junto a Organismos de Seguridad ciudadana y efectivos de la ZODI Bolívar, realizan Operaciones de Salvamento... pic.twitter.com/6FWE5SiE22 — cperezampueda (@cperezampueda) February 21, 2024

The tweet reads, "Following the instructions of the Sector Vice President AJ. Remigio Ceballos and in coordination with the Government of the State of Bolivar Angel Marcano, officials of the SNGR together with citizen security agencies and members of the ZODI Bolivar, carried out rescue operations."

The Vice-Minister further said that tents were set up to offer pre-hospital care to rescued persons, while experts in forensic medicine and ambulances were activated for the transfer of the victims.

The Government of the State of Bolivar expressed in a communiqué its solidarity with the victims of the collapse. It pointed out that since early hours, the Civil Protection and security teams have been carrying out the rescue of the victims.

The communiqué expressed the Government's support in the moments of sadness, stating that "as a responsible Government and guarantor of the integral welfare of our people, we will be at the side of the injured and will support the families of the deceased at all times."