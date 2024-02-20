President Maduro Rates Meeting With Algerian Minister as Useful

He described the meeting as important for the cooperation between both nations.

This Tuesday, the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela described the meeting with Minister of Energy and Mines of Algeria Mohamed Arkab as useful. The gathering aimed to strengthen alliances between both countries.

In January of this year, the Algerian diplomat spoke with the Venezuelan oil minister, Rafael Tellechea, to draw up plans and aid mechanisms in the mining and oil field.

Both ministers agreed on technological and academic collaboration between both nations, according to the page of the Ministry of Petroleum in X.

The diplomats also planned actions for the VII Gas Exporting Countries Forum with headquarters, this year, in Algeria, and the bilateral dialogue in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The North African diplomat pointed out the importance of cooperation in energy, economic matters and the implementation of projects between both nations.

With the visit of Mohamed Arkab, the foundations are laid for future cooperation reflected in agreements signed during today's meeting.