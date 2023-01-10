88 Migrants Return To Venezuela Thanks To Government Program

"We welcome these compatriots, who decided to register in the Return to the Homeland Plan and reunite with their loved ones," said Peña, the Foreign Affairs Vice Minister For Latin America.

On Tuesday, 88 Venezuelan migrants who resided in Ecuador came back to their home country thanks to "Return to the Homeland," a program launched in 2018 by President Nicolas Maduro to help nationals living in precarious economic situations abroad.

"We welcome these compatriots, who decided to register in the program, return to their country, and reunite with their loved ones," said Rander Peña, the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Vice Minister For Latin America.

The migrants arrived at the Simon Bolivar International airport aboard a plane belonging to the Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services S.A. (CONVIASA).

Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil Damos also applauded their returning. “We are pleased that these compatriots arrive to our Homeland...a great effort by the Bolivarian government,” he tweeted.



Venezuela and Brazil are jumpstarting a new era of relations.



Brazilian social movements which defended the embassy from violent, far-right attacks participated in handing over the embassy to President @NicolasMaduro’s representatives. pic.twitter.com/HacHlQg4t5 — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 3, 2023

Through the "Return to the Homeland" program, Venezuelans in vulnerable situations abroad are returned to their homeland voluntarily and free of charge. Families with children, pregnant women, and elderly have priority. All the beneficiaries are reintegrated into the national social protection system upon returning to Venezuela. As of this year, 31,065 Venezuelans had benefited from this governmental program, 2,060 of whom were repatriated in 2022.