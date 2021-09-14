‘I Love My Country, Long Live Venezuela!’: Yulimar Rojas

Her most recent sporting triumph occurred in Zurich on Sept. 9 when Rojas achieved a gold medal in triple jump with 15.48 meters.

On Thursday, Yulimar Rojas arrived at her homeland where she was received by her relatives amid the excitement of dozens of fans who gathered to see the successful triple jump athlete holding the Venezuelan flag on her shoulders.

Yulimar, who had the Olympic gold medal in her hands while the notes of the Venezuelan national anthem sounded, had been away from her country for a year without seeing her loved ones.

"What a joy to be here again! I want to ask for applause for Venezuela, which has been watching us in every world's corner, where we have given everything to put the name of our country at the top,” she said.

“This is only the beginning for Yulimar Rojas and Venezuela. Many more medals will come to this beautiful country... I love my country, Long live Venezuela! ”

Adivinen quién llegó a Venezuela ����



Bienvenida a la reina Yulimar Rojas



Hola!



El primer abrazo de mamá ❤️ pic.twitter.com/54nnXjaFyu — Yulimar Rojas (@TeamRojas45) September 14, 2021

The tweet reads, "Guess who came to Venezuela? Welcome to queen Yulimar Rojas. Hello! Mom's first hug."

The most recent sporting triumph of this Bolivarian athlete occurred in Zurich (Switzerland) on Sept. 9 when Rojas achieved a gold medal in triple jump with 15.48 meters. Previously, on August 21, she set a new world record, 15,67 meters, in that competition during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"She now holds both, the indoor and outdoor triple jump world record," outlet World Athletics recalled.

Currently, Rojas is preparing for her next competitions in Guadalajara (Spain) under the advice of the Cuban coach Ivan Pedroso