OPEC Secretary Barkindo Visits Venezuela

He will hold meetings with high-level authorities, among whom is the Economy and Petroleum Minister Tareck El Aissami.

On Tuesday, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo traveled to Venezuela as part of an official visit.

Barkindo, who was received by Foreign Affairs Minister Felix Plasencia, will hold meetings with high-level authorities, among whom is the Economy and Petroleum Minister Tareck El Aissami.

In an article entitled "Venezuela has played a crucial role in OPEC's history," Barkindo recognizes the decisive role played by Venezuela in the successes achieved by the group throughout its more than six-decade history.

He also cited the 2000 Summit of Heads of State and Government of OPEC countries held in Caracas as one of the most important events in the history of this international organization.

The tweet reads, "International Democracy Day: Venezuela is an example of popular participation."

As a matter of fact, Venezuela has played a leading role as a founding member and has always acted in strict adherence to the OPEC principles, Barkindo recalled and announced he will carry out a work plan focused on strengthening the global market.

"On behalf of the entire OPEC family, I would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to the Venezuelan government and people, who have done so much to make OPEC the distinguished organization it is today," said Barkindo.

Founded in 1960, OPEC coordinates and unifies the oil policies of its member countries and ensures the stabilization of the world's oil markets.