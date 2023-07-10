President Maduro Meets With Barbadian Prime Minister Mottley

They signed bilateral cooperation agreements on issues such as air services, food sovereignty, scientific research, and energy security.

On Saturday, President Nicolas Maduro welcomed Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who is visiting Venezuela to strengthen political ties, bilateral cooperation, and brotherhood between both nations.

Following the protocol events, Maduro and Mottley began a working meeting focused on expanding strategic cooperation between Venezuela and Barbados, which have maintained diplomatic relations for 54 years.

The two Latin American leaders signed bilateral cooperation agreements on issues such as air services, food sovereignty, scientific research, and energy security. After the work meeting, the Bolivarian leader honored Mottley with the First Class of the Venezuelan Liberators Order.

Mottley stated that teamwork is required to address the world's multidimensional crisis, which is related to the effects of COVID-19, global warming, fragility of peace in the international system, and the educational setback for children and youth after the pandemic.

She rejected the U.S. sanctions against Venezuela, demanded an immediate lifting of the economic blockade, and highlighted that the Bolivarian nation has brought out the best in itself to overcome the problems caused by the U.S. blockade.

Recalling the evolution of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Mottley emphasized the courage of Caribbean countries in establishing diplomatic relations with Cuba and China decades ago. With the same commitment, the CARICOM countries decided to establish relations with Venezuela.

��Presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, recibió en el Palacio de Miraflores a la primera ministra de Barbados, Mia Mottley. pic.twitter.com/2gWyiaBJsN — Mariela López (@MarielaILopez) July 9, 2023

The tweet reads, "Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro received the Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley at the Miraflores Palace."

The Venezuelan president advocated against the existence of a unipolar world order and supported the emergence of new international relations that would foster a multipolar world without empires. This would allow the countries of the South to achieve higher levels of development through solidarity and complementarity.

Maduro also stated that Venezuela is a sister of the Caribbean under any circumstances, and that this emerging new world will find the parties working increasingly united and strong.

He thanked CARICOM for the solidarity shown during their recent summit, where they demanded that the United States lift the restrictive measures imposed on Venezuela. Maduro also expressed that his country is moving forward through collective work, peace, and unity.

The Bolivarian leader supported the debates promoted by Mottley, who proposes to build a new international financial architecture, reform the Bretton Woods institutions created after World War II, and end U.S. blockades against Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

Finally, Maduro confirmed that his administration is working to strengthen Petrocaribe, which will increase energy security in the Caribbean region.