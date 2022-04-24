President Maduro: Duque Plans Military Strikes in Venezuela

According to the Venezuelan president's denunciation, in addition to the selective assassinations of Venezuelan police and military, the plan orchestrated by Duque would be aimed at the National Electric System (SEN) and the drinking water service.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, denounced this Saturday in the framework of the V Congress of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), his Colombian counterpart Iván Duque of orchestrating a plan to assassinate police and military in the Caribbean country.

"Iván Duque is leaving and is desperate to harm Venezuela, he has activated plans with criminal gangs by states and infiltrating through the border, mafia groups that come to attack police and military, the Venezuelan public force", warned the president.

At the same time, the Venezuelan head of state asserted that the intelligence is gathering information and is alert for any attack, "we are behind these plans with strategic, police and popular intelligence", he added.

"The extreme right-wing cells would pursue to stop the process of recovery and economic growth that is taking place in Venezuela", pointed out the head of state from the historic Teresa Carreño theater.

In the framework of the 5th PSUV Congress, President Maduro praised the militants for their work and urged to solidify the union, "Venezuela today is a totally free, sovereign and independent country and we are going to build economic prosperity", he added.