News > Colombia

Gustavo Petro Tops Electoral Preferences in Colombia

    A poll conducted by CELAG in Colombia shows that Petro heads the electoral preference in Colombia. Apr. 21, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@@NicolasARojasP

Published 21 April 2022
The presidential candidate Gustavo Petro is leading the electorate's preferences for the May elections in Colombia.

The Latin American Strategic Center for Geopolitics (CELAG) revealed that a 47.9 percent voting intention places presidential candidate Gustavo Petro at the top of the electorate's preferences for the May elections in Colombia. 

A recent poll conducted by CELAG in Colombia showed that Petro is 21 points ahead of Federico Gutiérrez of the right-wing Equipo por Colombia, who has 24.5 percent of voting intentions. 

Next is Rodolfo Hernández, of LIGA de Gobernantes Anticorrupción, with 12.9 percent, and Sergio Fajardo, of Centro Esperanza, with 10.3 percent.

The valid vote projection places Gustavo Petro just two points away from the 50 percent required to be elected president in the first round. In a second-round possible scenario, Petro would win by nearly 20 points of difference from Gutiérrez.

The survey was carried out between 1 and 19 April 2022 by means of 3 064 face-to-face interviews across households in the country's 25 most populated departments, covering rural and urban localities.

by teleSUR/gsd-MS
