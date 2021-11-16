President Maduro Congratulates Havana on Its 502nd Anniversary

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro today sent a message of solidarity to the government and people of Cuba, as he greeted the 502nd anniversary of the founding of Havana, the capital of the country.

“Venezuela celebrates the 502nd anniversary of the founding of Havana, a World Heritage Site that keeps in its streets the resistance, patriotism and heroism of its people,” the Venezuelan president wrote on the social network Twitter.

The head of state greeted his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel, and the people of the island on the occasion of the celebration, which comes together with the process of reactivation of the socio-economic life in the country and the improvement of the epidemiological situation.

Havana’s historic center was declared a World Heritage Site in 1982 by the United Nations Educational and Cultural Organization, and in 2016 the city was awarded the title of Wonder City.

Havana celebrates its 502 anniversary, and #Cuba is open now. #CubaVive pic.twitter.com/8I0UpB1qQN — Cuba Embassy in NZ (@EmbacubaNZ) November 15, 2021

The day before, Díaz-Canel attended the traditional act to commemorate the foundation of the city, accompanying the pilgrimage from the Plaza de Armas to El Templete where the ceremony takes place under a ceiba tree.

The president was also present at the unveiling of a life-size bronze statue in honor of Eusebio Leal (1942-2020), the former historian of Havana.