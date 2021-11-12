14th Havana Biennial Kicks Off in Cuba

Preamble is the name of the first proposal that will run until Dec. 5.

The contemporary art festival in Cuba starts this Friday with the support of international artists from 12 countries under the slogan "Future and Contemporaneity" and will run until April 2022.

The group exhibition "Roads that do not lead to Rome. Coloniality, Decolonization and Contemporaneity," will be the one to inaugurate the 14th Havana Biennial International Fair.

Nelson Ramirez de Arellano, director of the Wifredo Lam Center for Contemporary Art and of the event, recalled that there will be three stages or experiences until April and on Friday the one called Preamble will begin.

"It's an exhibition in process that will be growing and changing its visuality, with the participation of artists from almost every continent," Ramirez de Arellano said.

The main venue is the Wifredo Lam Contemporary Art Center and the theoretical event will be held at the National Museum of Fine Arts Theater, which this time offers the possibility of accessing the presentations virtually, on the Havana Biennial YouTube channel, and in person with representatives from all continents.

Havana dawns today with posters, banners and flags in its streets, turned into open-air galleries and ready to receive international and Cuban projects during the six-month duration of the 14th edition of the Havana Biennial. #CubaVive pic.twitter.com/7dcserzURB — Alexander Pellicer Moraga (@AlexPellicerM) November 10, 2021

As a special guest of the event, the Stretch Time Monochromes project stands out, thanks to the coordination of the Cuban Embassy in Belgium and the visit to Havana of the Minister President of the Brussels Region, Mr. Rudi Vervoort.

On this occasion, there will be performances by Isabella Soupart's dance company, musician Guy Vandromme, designer Jean-Paul Lespagnard and dancers from the Higher Institute of Arts.

Titled "La Habana de la Bienal" and "Regreso al porvenir" (Havana of the Biennial and Back to the Future), the exhibitions of the Saiz Brothers Association, with a wide representation of Cuban artists, as well as one developed by students and artists of the San Alejandro Academy, will take place from December 6 to March 24 and from March 25 to April 30, respectively.

According to the president of the National Council of Plastic Arts (CNAP), Norma Rodriguez Derivet, the Biennial will be accompanied by other activities such as the exhibition of artist Flora Fong, and the awarding of the 2020 National Plastic Arts Prize to Rafael Zarza.