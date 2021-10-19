Mexico To Be Country of Honor at Havana International Book Fair

In a publication on the social network, Frausto expressed her satisfaction with participating in the important fair of Cuban culture and thanked the Minister of Culture, Alpidio Alonso, for the invitation.
In another tweet, the Secretary of Culture of the Government of Mexico, said that they would attend the event together with writer Francisco Ignacio Taibo Mahojo, better known as Paco Ignacio Taibo II, Director of the Fondo de Cultura Económica of that country.
"We received and accepted with joy Cuba's invitation to Mexico to be the country of honor at the International Book Fair of Cuba in 2022."
"Together @FCEMexico and @Taibo2Mexico will bring their literary and artistic creation, strengthening the brotherhood of our peoples and widening cultural bridges. Thank you dear Minister @AlpidioAlonsoG," he said.
Cuba and Mexico have 119 years of uninterrupted political-diplomatic relations, with the will to deepen ties at the bilateral and multilateral level and expand cooperation, cultural associations, and brotherhood for the common benefit.