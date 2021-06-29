Historic Hotel Telegrafo To Reopen as 1st LGBTQ Hotel in Havana

Together with the Spanish chain Axel Hotels, the Gaviota Tourism Group announced the upcoming opening in Havana of the first city hotel in Cuba dedicated to the LGBTQI+ community.

An official communiqué released in Havana added that the information was made public in a timely manner through social networks.

The message pointed out that it will be the Telégrafo Hotel, located at the intersection of Prado and Neptuno streets, a very central location in the capital city (Old Havana).

The information points out that its reopening will depend, in addition to the epidemiological situation due to COVID-19, and its protection measures, on the resumption of regular flights and the consequent reactivation of tourism.

In this regard, Axel's Communication and Marketing Director, Silvia Pérez, commented on Gaviota's website that its hotels are spaces conceived by and for the LGBTQI+ community.

She clarified, however, that its hotels around the world welcome anybody and everybody.

She explained that these are spaces where freedom and respect are the most important values, and where inclusion and diversity are promoted.

The communiqué stressed that the hotel is a sign of the evolution of a Cuban society that is making progress in inclusion and support for the rights of historically marginalized groups.

"Commemorating this day, we have prepared a report on the first hotel in #LaHabana for the LGBTQ community: the Hotel Telégrafo managed by #AxelHotels."

For her part, the head of the Research and Teaching Department of the Cuban National Center for Sex Education (Cenesex), Ana Belkis Perdomo, confirmed the willingness to carry out training and orientations for the hotel's staff.

She pointed out that they have already started a dialogue with the management of the Telégrafo to carry out awareness workshops to train hotel workers to contribute to the quality and sensitivity of the services provided.

She recalled that Cenesex trained those who work at the Gran Muthu Rainbow Hotel, located in Playuelas Beach, in Cayo Guillermo (central-northern Cuba), Cuba's first hotel dedicated to the LGBTQI+ community.

The Hotel Telégrafo (63 rooms) dates back to 1860, at that time located on Amistad Street. Around 1888 it was moved to its definitive location on the popular corner of Prado and Neptuno.

Completely rebuilt in 1911, it was considered by the press of the time as the most modern hotel in Old Havana. As a peculiarity, it was ranked among the 11 best in Latin America.

Hotel Telégrafo offers a wide variety of services and facilities and a privileged location, right in the heart of Old Havana, close to famous sites such as the Capitol, the current seat of the island's Parliament.