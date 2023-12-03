President Maduro Casts His Vote in the Essequibo Referendum

“I exercise my right to vote in the historic consultative referendum for the defense of our Guayana Esequiba,” he said.

On Sunday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro attended a polling station in Caracas to cast his vote in the Essequibo referendum.

“I exercise my right to vote in the historic Consultative Referendum for the defense of our Guayana Esequiba,” he said when voting at the Simon Bolivar ecological school.

"It is not a time for weakness and meanness. It is a time for national unity and great consensus. It is time to move forward. Let's wait for the Venezuelan people's voice," President Maduro stressed.

“We are going to come out stronger as a country. Let's speak hard and clear. The voice of Venezuela will become one because an entire people it decides and the Caribbean peoples will accompany us in this fight. Today we accomplish a historic feat with this consultative referendum.”



“For the first time in 150 years, an act is held in defense of what is ours. It is done to consult the people about our sovereignty. Today we are all worth the same. Today we all have the same power, namely, the power of national sovereignty,” Maduro stressed.

“Through this process, the country is deciding its historical position. I don't know if there is another country that has consulted on an issue of such importance and delivered it into the hands of simple men and women. Today we are voting for one sentiment and one flag. Our vote is to make Venezuela respected,” he added.

Prior to Sunday, the Bolivarian leader invited citizens to attend this event of historical significance for the Venezuelan nation.

“The defense of our Essequibo is a national value, Venezuelans are more united than ever, because we love what belongs to us through history, we love the country where we were born. Let's go together to express ourselves this December 3 in the consultative referendum. 5 Times Yes!,” Maduro said.

"Guyana and ExxonMobil intend to sabotage and suspend Sunday's referendum. I tell them that rain, shine or lightning, the consultative one will be held," he added.