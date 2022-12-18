Argentina Beats France on Penalties 4-2 And Wins World Cup Qatar 2022

Argentina have won the World Cup Qatar 2022 after a thrilling penalty shoot-out victory against France in an awesome final match.

Gonzalo Montiel’s spot kick sealed a 4-2 win in the shoot-out for the South American side at Qatar’s 89,000-capacity Lusail Stadium on Sunday after the two teams were tied at 3-3 at the end of extra time.

Argentina beats France 4-2 in a penalties round and won the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Montiel’s decisive effort came after France’s Kingsley Coman had an attempt saved by Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez and Aurelien Tchouameni shot wide.

The roller-coaster contest was one of the all-time great finals and brought down the curtains on captain Lionel Messi’s international career in glittering fashion, with the 35-year-old guiding his side to their first World Cup win since 1986 – and third overall – on his final appearance for the national team.

He scored two goals and then another in the shoot-out to cap a dominant showing at the tournament in Qatar, with Sunday’s showing marking a record-breaking 26th World Cup appearance.

Messi had put Argentina 1-0 ahead in the 23rd minute from the penalty spot following a strong start from coach Lionel Scaloni’s charges in the initial exchanges.

Angel Di Maria, named in the starting lineup for the first time in the knockout phase, added a second in the 36th minute following a sweeping sequence of passes to cap a dominant first-half display against a lifeless showing from France.

Argentine fans support their national team that wins partially in the final match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup against France 2-0

Argentine fans support their national team that wins partially in the final match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup against France 2-0

Photos: EFE

France, who were looking to become the first country to retain the World Cup since Brazil managed the feat in 1962, continued to struggle in the second period.

The European giants took until the 68th minute to have their first attempt at goal, but sprung into life with 10 minutes to go as Kylian Mbappe scored twice in the space of two minutes to put Argentina on the backfoot and take the game into extra time.

The 23-year-old’s first strike came from the penalty spot, while his second was a stunning volley following a clever interchange with substitute Marcus Thuram.

Thuram was brought on along with Randal Kolo Muani just before half time as coach Didier Deschamps took decisive action to try and change the momentum of the game.

Mbappe’s brilliance left Argentina hanging on as normal time drew to a close, but the match seesawed again when Messi tapped in his second goal in the 109th minute to restore Argentina’s lead.

Not to be outdone, there was still time for Mbappe to seal his hat trick with a penalty with two minutes of extra time left and ensure the contest would be decided by a shoot-out.

The 23-year-old’s superlative efforts ensured he finished the tournament as its top scorer, with eight goals overall – pipping Messi, his teammate at French club side Paris Saint-Germain, by one.

He is only the second man to score a World Cup final hat trick after Geoff Hurst did so for England in 1966.