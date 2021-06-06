President Duque Disguises State Terrorism With Police Reform

Colombia's president vowed to strengthen the education and training of ESMAD agents in the use of force, human rights, and police procedures.

After one month of ignoring police brutality reports, Colombia's President Ivan Duque on Sunday announced that his country will undergo a police reform to put an end to human rights violations.

"We will modernize the Defense Ministry and transform the Mobile Anti-Riot Squadron (ESMAD) and the National Police," Duque said during a police officer promotion ceremony in Bogota.

The Duque administration hopes to achieve police excellence by drafting a new "Disciplinary Statute", restructuring the institution's General Inspectorate, and creating a new system for receiving complaints.

He also promised to strengthen the education and training of ESMAD agents in the use of force, human rights, citizen attention, and police procedures.

In Colombia, @cerosetenta joined with @bellingcat and @ForensicArchi to track and map police violence during recent protests. Demonstrations began on April 28, against a tax reform proposed by Iván Duque's government.



By @MarinaEstarque | @LatAmJournalism https://t.co/SzGbtRgX1z — Global Investigative Journalism Network (@gijn) June 3, 2021