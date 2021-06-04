Indigenous Organization Denounces Another Massacre in Colombia

According to the reports, early in the morning there was an armed attack against the police, causing the death of two police members and two Indigenous individuals in the urban area of Quilichao.

The Association of Indigenous Cabildos del Norte del Cauca (ACIN) denounced on Friday the death of four people during a massacre in the municipality of Quilichao de Santander, Colombia.

According to the reports, early in the morning, there was an armed attack against the police, causing the death of two police members and two Indigenous individuals in the urban area of Quilichao.

#Atencion denunciamos y rechazamos hostigamiento de grupos armados a retén de policía en #SantanderDeQuilichao, no más guerra, nos más violencia absurda! https://t.co/byaRGTGhsf pic.twitter.com/1mqrDCbfMF — Cxhab Wala Kiwe - ACIN (@ACIN_Cauca) June 4, 2021

"Attention, we denounce and reject harassment by armed groups to a police checkpoint in #SantanderDeQuilichao, no more war, no more absurd violence!"

"The attack was carried out with long weapons and left two police officers dead. The attackers were traveling in a black truck that fled in the direction of San Pedro," the ACIN said in a statement.

Aleida Perafán, 54, and Juan David Guegue, a 21-year-old young man who served as a u'kawe'sx authority on the Monchique Los Tigres reservation, died at the hospital after being injured during the clash. Other four community members, including a toddler, reported injuries.

"We reject these acts of death and destruction. This massacre cannot continue in our territories. We demand that all armed actors end the aggressions," the ACIN remarked.