Cuba Denounces New US Destabilization Attempts, Media Campaign

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla denounced on Thursday new destabilization attempts by the U.S. and rejected the U.S. decision to impose new sanctions against top government officials.

"I denounce that the State Department is exercising offensive and humiliating pressures on European countries, particularly 6 from Eastern Europe, and 8 from Latin America; to force them to support a declaration condemning Cuba," the Foreign Minister said, referring to a joint statement circulating among members of the Organization of Americas State (OAS).

I denounce that the @StateDept is exercising offensive and humiliating pressures on European countries, particularly 6 from Eastern Europe, and 8 from Latin America; to force them to support a declaration condemning #Cuba.@jairbolsonaro is shamelessly offering his support. — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) July 22, 2021

Rodriguez Parilla explained that "CNNEspañol disrespects the right of Americans and citizens of the world to receive free and truthful information in the same way that FOX channel manipulates images and videos with high technology."

The Foreign Minister explained that, unlike previous comments, now Joe Biden considers Cuba among its top priorities, increasing the pressure against the island.

Moreover, the official remarked that "if the U.S. government cared about the welfare of the Cuban people it would put an end to the blockade with which it tries to suffocate us, to the illegal actions of interference in the internal affairs of Cuba and to the disinformation campaigns to justify with lies its measures of aggression."