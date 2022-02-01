President Castro Decrees Free Electricity for Low-Income Groups

The project presented to the Honduran Congress would benefit 1.3 million empoverished people, mainly in rural areas.

On Tuesday, Honduras President Xiomara Castro tweeted she would send a decree to Congress to reform the national Electric Industry General Law in order to favor 1, 335 000 families whose consume of electricity is lower than 150KW/h a month.

After receiving the text, President of the legislature Congressman Luis Redondo called the deputies to an ordinary session to discuss the terms of the reform.

According to former president Manuel Zelaya, President Castro's cabinet was shocked when it found out that the General Electricity Law´s neoliberal model did not allow any base for subsidies.

The presidential answer was implementing an immediate reform law that would permit poor people to receive free electricity with an extra cost put to high consumers bills.

Odious debt is a term that everyone should know but doesn’t.



Read about how international financial institutions helped increase the national debt in Honduras by lending to the corrupt Partido Nacional knowing full well that money was going to be stolen. https://t.co/G7TbGXl12f — All Things Honduras (@All_Things_HND) January 31, 2022

President Castro had previously announced the bankruptcy of the National Electricity Company, and the lack of funds for new investments in the sector due to the corruption of the previous mandate.

According to the World Bank, 7.22 percent of the Honduran population has no access to electricity. That means over 720 000 people.

Apart from the challenge of facing a fracture in her party that ultimately could impede the success of the reform; President Xiomara Castro also faces a country where nearly 71 percent of the total population lives in poverty, and half of them live in extreme poverty. Debt has increased by 700 percent and poverty to 74 percent in the last 12 years.