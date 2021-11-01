Portugal: Subway Workers Go On Strike Amid Lisbon Web Summit

The protests are intended to achieve fair and decent wages, the admission of permanent workers, and the change of the organizational model in the company.

Metro workers will carry out a strike in a week in which Portugal receives some 40,000 people for the 2021 Web Summit in Lisbon.

On Tuesday, the subway will only start operating at 10:15 a.m. instead of the usual time at 6:30 a.m. Then, there will be no shuttle service from 11:00 PM on Wednesday to 6:30 AM on Friday. Besides rejecting the wage freeze, the Federation of Transport and Communication Trade Unions (FECTRANS) is requiring employers to replenish jobs and allow career promotions.

"In the origin of the suspension of activities is... the fight for the application of all the commitments assumed by the Environment and Climate Action Ministry," outlet location Saturday said and recalled that subway workers performed preventive partial strikes on Oct. 26 and 28.

“We are going to fight against the destruction of the Mail, Telephone, and Telegraph company (CTT), which is being carried out by its current administration. We are going to fight for the increase in job positions, which is essential for providing a quality service,” the CTT workers said, warning that a new strike will take place on Nov. 21 if employers do not meet their requests.

Youth Unemployment (��, %)



Costa Rica����: 35

Spain����: 31

Greece����: 30.2

Italy����: 28.3

Sweden����: 27.5

Portugal����: 20.1

France����: 20

Turkey����: 19.5

Ireland����: 19.2

Colombia����: 18.3

EU����: 15.9

Canada����: 13.7

UK����: 13.4

Australia����: 11

USA����: 10.3

Germany����: 7.8

Japan����: 4.5@OECD pic.twitter.com/9gt5bOKh4w — Informal Economy (@EconomyInformal) October 30, 2021

"FECTRANS highlighted after the strike and the protests are intended to achieve fair and decent wages, the admission of permanent workers, and the change of the organizational model in all sectors of the company," local outlet Public pointed out.

The protests that will take place in the first week of September will most likely make it difficult for tourists to reach the Nations' Square, where the 2021 Web Summit will be held. This is one of the largest European technology congresses that brings together thousands of people in Lisbon every year. On this occasion, however, the epidemiological restrictions will only allow the presence of a maximum of 40,000 visitors who will be required to have a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a recent negative test.

In this edition, the Web Summit is held amid new scandals against large transnational companies. Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, who denounced that the company put its benefits before safety, will lead the opening of the event. She will be joined by Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave and Black Lives Matter co-founder Ayo Tometi.