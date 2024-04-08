New Massacre in Colombia Leaves Five Dead and Four Wounded

According to reports, armed men arrived and opened fire indiscriminately on a group of people, of whom 5 were killed and 4 injured.

Last Sunday night, five people were killed in a public establishment in rural Toro, Valle del Cauca, Colombia.

The victims were identified as Daniel Valderrama, 33, Jair Hernandez Ramírez, 49, John Fredy Loaiza Romero, 49, Duherney Cárdenas Castro, 49, and Alvaro de Jesus Vanegas Guevara, 36.

On the other hand, the territorial authorities issued an alert to the municipalities surrounding Toro, warning the presence of armed groups related, above all, to illegal economies such as drug trafficking.

➡️Cinco personas fueron asesinadas en un establecimiento público ubicado en el corregimiento de San Francisco, zona rural de Toro, Valle del Cauca. pic.twitter.com/EfZpyXV3dy — INDEPAZ (@Indepaz) April 8, 2024 The text reads, Five people were murdered in a public establishment located in the town of San Francisco, rural area of ​​Toro, Valle del Cauca.

They also warned about the criminal groups operating in the area such as Compañía Adán Izquierdo of the Western Bloc EMC and local gangs such as Los Flacos and Nueva Generación.

This massacre in the area of Toro, which belongs to the jurisdiction of the Third Division of the Colombian Army, is the 17th of this year 2024.