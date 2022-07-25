Pope Francis Starts Apostolic Journey to Canada

In statements published Sunday by Vatican News, the prelate said that among the main objectives of the visit is “the embrace with the indigenous peoples and the local Church”.

Pope Francis today began his apostolic journey to Canada, which he defined as a "penitential pilgrimage" to continue the "path of healing and reconciliation" of indigenous peoples with the local Church, Cardinal Pietro Parolin explained.

“Many Christians, including some members of religious institutes, contributed to policies of cultural assimilation that, in the past, seriously harmed indigenous communities in various ways,” admitted the Holy See’s secretary of state .

Pope Francis’ historic visit to Canada could open a profound new period of healing for those who suffered under the stifling custody of the church, as well as their descendants. It all depends on the words the pope chooses.https://t.co/Fq8Q514gmh — POLITICO (@politico) July 23, 2022

This trip, the 37th made by Francis since his election on March 13, 2017, will last until the 29th of this month and is the second one made by a pope to that country after the one made by John Paul II in September 1984.

The Supreme Pontiff will return to the Vatican on July 30.