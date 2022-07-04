Canada Signs 20 Billion Compensation for First Nations Children

Indigenous Services Canada said in a news release that the next step is to bring the final settlement agreement, valued at 20 billion Canadian dollars (16 billion U.S. dollars), to the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal asking for the tribunal's confirmation that the settlement satisfies its orders on compensation.

A final settlement agreement, the largest in Canadian history, has been signed on compensation for the First Nations children and families who suffered because of the discriminatory underfunding of services.

Indigenous Services Canada said in a news release that the next step is to bring the final settlement agreement, valued at 20 billion Canadian dollars (16 billion U.S. dollars), to the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal asking for the tribunal's confirmation that the settlement satisfies its orders on compensation.

The final settlement agreement will then be brought to the Federal Court of Canada for approval. If approved, the process to implement the settlement will begin, the release said.

After the agreement is approved by the Federal Court and the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal, the groups eligible for compensation will include children who were removed from their homes under the First Nations Child and Family Services program between April 1, 1991 and March 31, 2022; children who were impacted by the government's narrow definition of Jordan's Principle between Dec. 12, 2007 and Nov. 2, 2017; children who did not receive or were delayed in receiving an essential public service or product between April 1, 1991 and Dec. 11, 2007; as well as caregiving parents or caregiving grandparents of the children.

Since announcing agreements-in-principle in January, the Canadian government, the Assembly of First Nations and counsel representing the plaintiffs in the Moushoom and Trout class actions have worked collaboratively over the past six months to reach this final agreement.