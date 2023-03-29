Pope Francis Hospitalized for Several Days

“Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer,” a Vatican representative said.

After his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, Francis was taken to the hospital to undergo a series of tests. Earlier in the day, the Vatican said the visit and tests had been arranged.

"In recent days, Pope Francis complained of some respiratory problems and this evening he went to the Policlinico A. Gemelli for some restorative checks," Vatican representative Matteo Bruni said in a statement, alluding to the Rome clinic where popes are usually treated.

"The result of these showed a respiratory infection (excluding Covid-19 infection) that will require a few days of appropriate hospital medical therapy." Bruni said. Later, he added: "Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and the prayers."

