Pope Francis Calls for Peace on the Anniversary of His Election

On March 13, 2013, Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio was elected Pope of the Catholic Church, replacing Benedict XVI, who became Pope Emeritus after resigning his duties.

"Brothers and sisters, good afternoon," Pope Francis said at the time, when he looked out on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.

Ten years after that moment, which was recorded in history due to the simplicity of his presentation, Francis asks the world for "Peace" as a gift for the anniversary of his election as leader of the Catholic Church.

“The arms industry is behind wars. That is diabolical”, he said, lamenting that he is the Pope who has had to attend "World War III."

10 years ago, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio stepped out on the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica for the first time as Pope.



As he celebrates the 10th anniversary of his election of papacy, we take a look at a few highlights from Pope Francis’ first year. #TenYearsPopeFrancis pic.twitter.com/rnmcwFhLKT — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) March 13, 2023

"I didn't expect it... I thought Syria was a singular thing, but then other conflicts followed," Pope Francis said.

"It hurts me to see the boys dead. It doesn't matter if they are Russian or Ukrainian. It hurts me that they don't come back," he stressed.

Since taking office, "Pope Francis has made 40 international trips, traveling to the far corners of the globe to promote peace, ecumenical outreach, and inter-religious dialogue," EWTN Vatican recalled, pointing out that he visited countries such as Myanmar , Albania, Armenia, Thailand, Kazakhstan, and Cuba.