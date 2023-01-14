Pope Francis Thanks the People of Cuba for Their Collaboration

Pope Francis called on Cubans to continue working with hope for a better future for that country.

Pope Francis sent a message to the Cuban people on Saturday thanking them for their example of collaboration and help to the world.

In this message on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of John Paul II's visit to the Caribbean country, the pontiff recalled his predecessor's trip to Cuba on January 21-25, 1998.

Likewise, Francis called on Cubans to continue working with hope for a better future for that country.

Carta de Francisco a #Cuba en 25 aniversario de la Visita de San Juan Pablo II a la isla #PapaFrancisco anima al pueblo a volver a sus raíces cubanas y cristianas, a su propia identidad. https://t.co/KlpKXipbtU — Vatican News (@vaticannews_es) January 14, 2023

Letter from Francis to #Cuba on the 25th anniversary of the visit of Saint John Paul II to the island #PapaFrancisco encourages the people to return to their Cuban and Christian roots, to their own identity.

"With the spirit that characterizes you, open, welcoming and supportive, continue walking together with hope, knowing that always, and particularly in the midst of adversity and suffering, Jesus and his Blessed Mother accompany you," he said.

Likewise, the Bishop of Rome recalled John Paul's message to young Cubans and called on them to continue facing adversity with fortitude, justice, temperance and prudence.

"As a sign of my closeness and communion with the beloved Cuban people, who have great writers and artists, I would like to recall some words of Father Varela, which express the need to be rooted in the good and the fruitfulness of this effort," he said.

Pope Francis concluded his message by inviting Cuba to continue to delve into its own roots with courage and responsibility.

"May Jesus bless the Cuban people and may Our Lady of Charity of El Cobre watch over and accompany them," he said.