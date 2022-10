Polls in this Sunday's general elections in Brazil began to close at 17.00 local time (20.00 GMT), after a day of voting that took place normally.

The Superior Electoral Tribunal clarified that the people still in line at the voting centers may remain there to cast their vote.

The counting of votes is expected to be fast thanks to the electronic system used in the country, and the result will be known within a few hours.

If a candidate obtains 50 percent plus one of the valid votes, he/she will get the victory without the need to go to the ballot, scheduled for Sunday, October 30.

More than 156 million Brazilians were called to vote on this day.